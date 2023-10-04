Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £143.40

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £143.40 ($173.33).
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($193.40) to £169 ($204.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
