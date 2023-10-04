Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $3.75

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on FUBO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On fuboTV
fuboTV Stock Performance
fuboTV stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.73.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than fuboTV
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.