Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $3.75

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

FUBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in fuboTV by 210.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 247,080 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in fuboTV by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 88.20% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

