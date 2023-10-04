Brokerages Set Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Price Target at $114.00

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $127.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $130.23.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

