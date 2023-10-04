Brokerages Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Target Price at $76.54

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.38.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

