Brokerages Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target at $87.04

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.04.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $276,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,627 shares of company stock worth $24,209,558. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.86, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.