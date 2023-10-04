Brokerages Set Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) PT at $2.88

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.78. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $1.80. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at $226,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,327 shares of company stock worth $1,325,295. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vacasa by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

