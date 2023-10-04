Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 209

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.53).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.36) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 155.45 ($1.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.82, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 166.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.61. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 117.25 ($1.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.42).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

