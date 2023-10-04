Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. CSFB lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $44.25 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $115,913,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

