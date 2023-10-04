Brokers Issue Forecasts for GSK plc’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for GSK in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,533.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. GSK had a net margin of 50.26% and a return on equity of 55.93%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in GSK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 185,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

