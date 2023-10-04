Brokers Offer Predictions for Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.
Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%.
Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ EEFT opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $121.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
