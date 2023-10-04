Brokers Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

