Brokers Offer Predictions for Hope Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

HOPE opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.60%.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.