Brokers Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.63. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,960,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,061,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

