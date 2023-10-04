Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.00

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares traded.

Brunswick Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

