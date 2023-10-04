Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BURBY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.08) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.20) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($27.68) to GBX 2,230 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

BURBY opened at $21.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

