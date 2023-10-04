Busey Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3 %

CNI opened at $106.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

