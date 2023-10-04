Busey Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 104,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 7.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 6.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.34.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.