Busey Wealth Management Sells 775 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

