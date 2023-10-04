Busey Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Grindr were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GRND stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51.

Insider Activity at Grindr

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.54 million for the quarter.

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 30,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $657,550 in the last 90 days. 78.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

