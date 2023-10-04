C2C Wealth Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $292.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day moving average of $306.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.86 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Argus dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.47.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

