CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 08/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CalAmp Stock Down 1.2 %

CalAmp stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

