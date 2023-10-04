Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Financial Survey

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Canaan alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canaan and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Canaan presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Given Canaan’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than CCUR.

This table compares Canaan and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $634.88 million 0.48 $70.51 million ($1.49) -1.21 CCUR N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -13,863.64

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR. CCUR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -77.30% -43.95% -37.81% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canaan beats CCUR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Canada, Mainland China, Thailand, Sweden, and internationally. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Singapore.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.