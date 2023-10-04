Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $68.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $67.23.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.6744 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.