Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$37.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.75.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CU

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

CU opened at C$28.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$28.13 and a 1-year high of C$39.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$879.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2825219 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.