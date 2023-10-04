Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $51.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

CPRI stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.15. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

