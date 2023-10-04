Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of CTLT opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $81.72.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

