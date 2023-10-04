Cathal G. Phelan Sells 1,082 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,981,000 after buying an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 261.0% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 81,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at about $3,256,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

