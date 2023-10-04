CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.