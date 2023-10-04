Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.