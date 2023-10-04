Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$27.44 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock has a market cap of C$52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.91 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9740541 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

