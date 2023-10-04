Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.81. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 74,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

