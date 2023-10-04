Ceragon Networks (CRNT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $86.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ceragon Networks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 876.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 74,497 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 403.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 53,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Featured Stories

