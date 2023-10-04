CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.