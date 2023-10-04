CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

