CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

