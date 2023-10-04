CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,817,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

