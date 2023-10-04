Chemung Canal Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $423.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.96. The company has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

