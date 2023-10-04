Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.80.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

