Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

