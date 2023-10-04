Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average is $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

