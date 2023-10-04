Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Trading Down 2.0 %

Chuy’s stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.60. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.