CIBC Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$23.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSPD. Cormark lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.13.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$18.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.65. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.95 and a twelve month high of C$27.48.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

