Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 216,016.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

