Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.24. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

