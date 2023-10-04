Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 280 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $209.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.14.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

