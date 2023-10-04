Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.36.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

