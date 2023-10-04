Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VET. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of VET stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.0749 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

