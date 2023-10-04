Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $118.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,246 shares of company stock worth $11,223,595. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

