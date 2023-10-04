Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,618 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. Shell plc has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

