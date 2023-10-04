Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 20,850 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,491 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag sold 400,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $2,944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,742,519 shares in the company, valued at $108,504,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,609,033 shares in the company, valued at $20,872,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock worth $3,106,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

